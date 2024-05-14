Spurs interested in summer move for £25m rated Celtic midfielder

Tottenham are interested in bringing Celtic’s Matt O’Riley to north London this summer according to reports.

Spurs started the season strongly going unbeaten in their first ten Premier League games but their form has tailed off as the campaign has gone, and it appears they will have to settle for Europa League football next season.

Ange Postecoglou has made it clear he wants reinforcements to his squad in the transfer window, but it remains to be seen to what extent Daniel Levy will back the Australian.

Spurs interested in Celtic star

Postecoglou is likely to be looking for reinforcements in the midfield and attacking areas this summer given Spurs are set to move players on in those positions.

According to GIVEMESPORT Spurs are interested in Celtic midfielder O’Riley who has impressed by amassing 33 goal contributions this season.

In fact it was actually Postecoglou who signed the 23-year-old for Celtic in January 2022, with the Denmark international going on to make 72 appearances under the 58-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT adds O’Riley won’t look to force a move, but would be willing to listen to any serious offers were they to come in.

Spurs are set to face competition from West Ham for the Dane, who hopes to make the Denmark squad for Euro 2024, and the fact he would count towards the home grown quota having been born in Hounslow appeals to both clubs.

Understandably Celtic are desperate to keep hold of O’Riley and the report adds they won’t entertain a sale for anything less than £25m.

The midfielder has three years left on his current contract, meaning Celtic are in a strong negotiating position and won’t need to accept an offer below their valuation.

If O’Riley were to reunite with Postecoglou he would be competing with the likes of James Maddison for a place in the Spurs line-up.