Man United considering risky Premier League manager appointment if Erik ten Hag leaves

Manchester United are reportedly considering hiring Brentford manager Thomas Frank as an option to replace Erik ten Hag next season.

It’s been a difficult season at Old Trafford, and it seems the new-look Man Utd board and ownership are set to assess the manager position at the end of the campaign, even if Ten Hag is safe for now, according to the Telegraph, who add that Frank seems to be a serious option for the job.

While the 50-year-old has done impressive work at Brentford, helping them win promotion and establishing them as a decent mid-table Premier League team, his side’s form has perhaps been a little less convincing this term as they sit 16th in the table.

In general, while Frank perhaps looks like he could move up to a slightly higher level, it seems likely that United would be too big a jump for him at this stage, though it seems the Telegraph suggest he’s a candidate due to his INEOS connections.

Thomas Frank to Manchester United?

Ten Hag’s future has not been resolved yet, and it will be interesting to see if the Dutch tactician can win the club round to his ideas if he manages a surprise win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final later this month.

Even if he doesn’t, one has to question the logic in continuing the policy of hiring and firing that has not exactly done the Red Devils any favours in recent times.

Ten Hag may not be perfect, but MUFC might perhaps do well to give him a bit more time, and a better structure to work with, before pulling the trigger, especially as Frank doesn’t seem like the most outstanding replacement.

Were a more elite name like Xabi Alonso set to be available this summer, then there might be sense in United going in a different direction, but Frank, as good as he’s been for Brentford, doesn’t seem like he’s the transformative figure to turn this club around.