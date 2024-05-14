Video: The moment Tottenham star cost Arsenal the Premier League title

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Tottenham were defeated 2-0 by Man City on Tuesday night but they could have earned a draw had Son Heung-min converted a massive chance for the North London side. 

With Pep Guardiola’s men 1-0 ahead, the South Korean star pounced on a Manuel Akanji mistake with 86 minutes on the clock to go through one-on-one with Stefan Ortega in the Man City goal.

However, Son missed the chance and with that went Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League as Erling Haaland would convert a penalty just moments later.

Fans of the Gunners would not have believed it as the Tottenham captain is a clinical finisher and normally puts those chances away.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Kyle Walker reacts to Manchester City’s win over Tottenham
Video: “They just deliver” – Micah Richards reacts to Manchester City’s win
Chris Sutton claims £50m Chelsea player will end up at Crystal Palace

Watch: Tottenham’s Son Heung-min misses huge chance to win Arsenal the Premier League

More Stories Son Heung-min Stefan Ortega

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.