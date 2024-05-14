Video: The moment Tottenham star cost Arsenal the Premier League title

Tottenham were defeated 2-0 by Man City on Tuesday night but they could have earned a draw had Son Heung-min converted a massive chance for the North London side.
With Pep Guardiola’s men 1-0 ahead, the South Korean star pounced on a Manuel Akanji mistake with 86 minutes on the clock to go through one-on-one with Stefan Ortega in the Man City goal.
However, Son missed the chance and with that went Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League as Erling Haaland would convert a penalty just moments later.
Fans of the Gunners would not have believed it as the Tottenham captain is a clinical finisher and normally puts those chances away.
Watch: Tottenham’s Son Heung-min misses huge chance to win Arsenal the Premier League
What a vital save that is in the title race from Stefan Ortega! ?

HEUNG-MIN SON MISSES HUGE CHANCE.
Nearly a MASSIVE moment for Arsenal but Stefan Ortega comes up with a clutch save. Pep Guardiola could barely watch. ?

