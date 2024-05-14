Tottenham have made a big decision on flop signing Radu Dragusin

It’s not been the best of times for Radu Dragusin at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 22-year-old Romanian centre-back joined the North London outfit from Genoa in January, but has barely made a footprint at his new club.

Prior to his switch to the Premier League, Dragusin had racked up 19 Serie A appearances for the Italian outfit, per WhoScored.

Since joining Spurs, he’s managed only seven appearances in total, two of which were as a starter.

Tottenham take a decision on Radu Dragusin

In fact, the sum total of his Tottenham career under Ange Postecoglou has amounted to just 245 minutes, with 180 of those coming in the matches against Luton Town and Fulham.

Compare and contrast that with his Genoa appearances this season, where all but two were for the entire 90 minutes.

It’s no wonder that there’d be some sense of incredulity coming from the player’s camp, however, Micky van de Ven has been in top form in 2023/24, and there’s little doubt that he will continue to be one of the first names on the Australian’s team sheet.

With so little time on the pitch, it would be no surprise to see Tottenham let the player leave permanently or on loan.

However, that isn’t going to happen according to Football Insider. That’s because the outlet quote sources as saying that they expect to see the player’s best work from next season.

Clearly, the youngster has found the leap from the Italian top-flight to the English top-flight a tough one, but this apparent show of faith from the club will likely do wonders for the player’s own motivation and give him the impetus he needs to work hard across the summer in order to be in peak condition ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

From Ange Postecoglou’s point of view, he has the perfect balance of good players already in situ with those just behind them champing at the bit and ready for action.