Tottenham interested in 26-year-old defender who could be allowed to leave

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Union SG defender Koki Machida.

The 26-year-old Japanese defender is expected to leave the Belgian club at the end of the season and a report from Walfoot claims that he might be allowed to move to the Premier League this summer.

Tottenham have been keeping tabs on his progress for a while, and it will be interesting to see if they can secure his signature this summer. The Japanese international defender could be a useful squad player for the North London club and he will help them tighten up at the back.

Tottenham have signed Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin this season, but they need another central defender to complete the defensive unit. Machida would be the ideal acquisition and he is likely to be available for a reasonable price as well. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for the Japanese defender.

Koki Machida prefers Bundesliga move

The defender has been asked about the interest of clubs from Italy and Germany recently. It seems that Machida prefers a move to the Bundesliga where a number of Japanese players have succeeded in recent years. The 26-year-old feels that Italian football is too tactical and too defensive for his liking.

He said: “Italian clubs are also interested in me, I know, but to choose, I would prefer the Bundesliga, which is successful for the Japanese. I don’t really know why Serie A doesn’t suit us. Too tactical, too defensive, maybe.”

It will be interesting to see if he is keen on a move to the Premier League if Tottenham come forward with an offer in the summer. They have an exciting project and a quality squad. They have a charismatic manager in charge as well. It is fair to assume that they will be an attractive destination for the Japanese defender.

Tottenham will be hoping to push for trophies next season and they need to add more additions this summer. Signing players like Machida will give them a deeper squad with more quality.