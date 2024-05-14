Tottenham vs Man City confirmed team news: Kyle Walker returns

Tottenham host Man City on Tuesday night in what is arguably the biggest Premier League match of the season as the game has huge ramifications in the race for the title and final Champions League place.

Spurs watched Aston Villa drop points to Liverpool on Monday night, meaning that if Ange Postecoglou’s men earn all three points against Man City, they will take the race for the final Champions League spot to the last day of the season and will be two points behind the Unai Emery’s team.

That is the motivation for Tottenham tonight, even though many of their fans do not mind their club losing to the Premier League champions as winning would benefit their bitter North London rivals Arsenal.

Last time out, Spurs were 2-1 winners over Burnley, which ended a run of four straight defeats.

For Tuesday night’s match, Postecoglou has made three changes from that win over the Clarets with Oliver Skipp, Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski being replaced by Radu Dragusin, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Confirmed Tottenham team news

Team news is in! ? pic.twitter.com/lnomLeCdm0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 14, 2024

As for Man City, the trip to Tottenham is essentially a cup final for Pep Guardiola’s men as a win would basically hand them the Premier League title. The Manchester club are looking to make history this season by becoming the first team ever to win four league titles in a row and many see Spurs as the final hurdle.

City have been in outstanding form lately and can’t drop any points in North London. If they fail to win, that would put Arsenal in control heading into the final game of the season on Sunday and that is not a position Guardiola wants to be in.

Man City were impressive 4-0 winner over Fulham on Saturday and Guardiola has made one change from that starting 11 with Kyle Walker returning to replace Nathan Ake, who came off injured against the Cottagers at the weekend.

Confirmed Man City team news