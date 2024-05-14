Tottenham in pole position to sign Man Utd flop who’s only 23-year-old

Former Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes is attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

According to TBR Football, Premier League clubs Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham United are keeping a close eye on the former England U21 midfielder.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Man United and represented them in the Premier League.

However, he rejected a new contract at Old Trafford due to concerns about his playing time.

He left the Premier League giants to join Lille, where he signed a five-year deal.

The youngster has since become an integral part of the French club and it would not be wrong to say that he is one of the first names on the team sheet.

Gomes has impressed in Ligue 1 this season with the creative player registering eight assists.

Premier League clubs have kept a close eye on the player and they could be looking to make a move for him this summer.

More interestingly, the report states that Manchester United, his former club, are also monitoring the progress of the player with a view to bringing him back at Old Trafford.

He has been an important member of Paulo Fonseca’s team as Les Dogues look to qualify for the Champions League.

His versatility has helped the French club with Gomes comfortably playing as a number 10 and a number 6.

Gomes has not only played a key role in Lille’s domestic season, but he has also guided the team to the quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League.

Man United and Tottenham need a creative player

He is exactly the kind of player Man United are currently looking for but they may now have to pay a huge transfer fee for his signature.

It feels like a repeat of the Paul Pogba episode, when Man United let him leave the club only to sign him for a massive transfer fee again.

Tottenham are looking to add more creativity in their team and they have rightly identified Gomes who can help Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson in creating chances for the team.