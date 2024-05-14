Tottenham are ready to cash in on one of their most expensive signings.

Manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to make big changes to his squad in the summer and his overhaul includes selling Brazilian attacker Richarlison.

According to journalist Dean Jones on GiveMeSport, Spurs are ready to sanction the sale of Richarlison and have plans to sign a new striker.

However, they will not be spending a huge amount of money on their new striker signing, as per the report.

Spurs have been without an out and out striker this season after the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer.

Former Everton star Richarlison is edging closer to exit from the club as he is being eyed by Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, according to the Daily Mail.

The Brazilian is up against Heung-min Son when it comes to starting spot in the team and the club feels it is time to cash in on him if they receive a good offer.

Jones has claimed that Tottenham have plans to move on Richarlison and replace him with Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the summer.

However, the transfer insider claims that Spurs are not willing to pay more than £45million for the England international or any striker they sign this summer.

He told GiveMeSport:

“Tottenham will let Richarlison go. There is not much doubt about him being potentially available, it just comes down to valuations being met.

“He has had a half decent season and Spurs will need to recoup as much money as they can on him for when they go about reshaping the squad this summer.

“A striker is definitely in their focus, and Ivan Toney is one of the players they are interested in. I do not believe they will pay more than £45million for him, from what I have been told, and I think that any striker they look to sign is probably going to be in that similar price bracket.

“Harry Kane might have left for £100million and not been replaced, but they won’t be spending silly money on a new forward.”

If there is one thing that this Spurs team need the most in the summer its a new striker.

Tottenham need new attacking signings

They have missed Kane’s goals this season even though Son has been impressive upfront for the Premier League club.

Postecoglou loves to play attacking football and adding a new attacker to his squad, someone like Toney, would give their playing style a new dimension.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha, according to The Sun.

If they can manage to sign their transfer targets, their front three of Son-Toney-Raphinha will be a force to be reckoned with next season.