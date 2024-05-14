Video: Tottenham star goes mental after being subbed as 26-year-old kicks bench

Tottenham star Rodrigo Bentancur was visibly not happy with being taken off in Spurs’ huge Premier League clash with Man City as the 26-year-old took his anger out on the bench.

With the Manchester club 1-0 ahead in the match, Ange Posetecoglou took Bentancur off for Dejan Kulusevski after 55 minutes as Spurs needed two goals to save their Champions League hopes.

Although the midfielder was having a good game, the Uruguay star was on a yellow card and a central player needed to be taken off as Tottenham changed formation.

Bentancur was not happy with the decision as cameras caught the 26-year-old going mental on the Spurs bench as he kicked his seat multiple times.

Watch: Tottenham star Rodrigo Bentancur goes mental after being subbed against Man City

