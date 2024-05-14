Tottenham are interested in signing the Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo at the end of the season.

According to Fichajes, they have already submitted a €50 million offer for the Japanese international and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit are prepared to accept it.

Kubo has a €60 million release clause in his contract and Real Sociedad will not want to let him leave for a knockdown price. He has been one of their best players and his departure will weaken them in the attack.

The Japanese international is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he has seven goals and four assists to his name in all competitions. The 22-year-old is likely to improve further with coaching and experience and he could develop into a key player for the North London club if they can secure his signature.

Takefusa Kubo would improve Tottenham

Spurs need more quality and depth in the final third and Kubo should prove to be a solid addition. He has shown his quality in the Spanish league consistently and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well.

Tottenham need more options in the wide areas and the 22 year-old would be a long-term investment. The north London outfit have been overly dependent on James Maddison and Son Heung-min this season. They need more quality if they want to secure Champions League qualification and compete for trophies.

Kubo has been linked with other English clubs as well and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can beat the competition and secure his signature this summer. Signing him for €50 million could represent a bargain in the long run. The player certainly has the potential to justify the investment in the coming seasons.