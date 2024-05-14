Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a surprise move for Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic, as per BILD.

The 41-year-old manager has done an impressive job with the German club this season and he has guided them to the final of the UEFA Champions League.

They will take on Real Madrid in the final of the European competition in the coming weeks and it remains to be seen whether they can win the tournament.

Terzic has certainly impressed with his managerial skills this season and it is no surprise that he is being linked with top clubs.

However, a move to Tottenham seems extremely unlikely. They appointed Ange Postecoglou as the club’s new manager at the start of the season and the Australian has done quite well. Tottenham are 5th in the league table and they have impressed with their attacking football.

The Australian manager has attracted praise from fans and neutrals for his charismatic personality and free-flowing attacking football. Tottenham have backed him significantly in the transfer market as well. It is evident that they believe in his vision and they will not want to abandon the project just yet.

It is highly unlikely that they will part ways with the Australian manager and move for Terzic in the coming weeks.

Edin Terzic will not want to leave Dortmund

The 41-year-old manager is a Borussia Dortmund fan and he will not want to leave the German club any time soon. He might feel that they are on the cusp of achieving great things and he will want to build on the good work done this season.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. For now, the report from Bild is nothing more than wishful thinking.

Meanwhile, the manager has been linked with clubs like Newcastle United and West Ham United as well. It’s very interesting to see if the two English clubs decide to make a move for the 41-year-old at the end of the season.

David Moyes has been linked with an exit and West Ham’s league performances have been poor under him this season. Terzic could be an interesting option for them. However, Newcastle have a long-term project and they seem to trust Eddie Howe. It would be surprising if they decided to relieve him of his duties.