Manchester United are reportedly considering signing a left-back this summer and seem to like Chelsea duo Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell, both of whom could be available, according to Simon Phillips.

The Blues seem prepared to sell one of their left-backs in the upcoming transfer window, and although it’s more likely to be Cucurella than Chilwell, it seems the club have some concerns about the latter and his poor injury record, according to Phillips’ report.

Cucurella has been underwhelming since joining Chelsea from Brighton, where he’d looked a fine talent, and it perhaps makes sense that the west London giants are now keen to move him on quickly, while a big club like Man Utd might also feel it’s worth taking a gamble on him.

The Red Devils aren’t blessed with great left-back options themselves, with Luke Shaw so often struggling with injuries, while Tyrell Malacia has also had some bad luck in that department, missing this entire campaign.

Man United looking for new left-back but share Chelsea’s Chilwell concern

Phillips adds that United’s interest in Chilwell is a little more tentative than Cucurella at the moment, which also makes sense given the England international’s fitness issues.

Many United fans would surely prefer to see their club looking elsewhere for left-backs, as neither Cucurella nor Chilwell will exactly inspire massive confidence.

That said, availability on the market is also important, and MUFC might find that they can’t be too picky at the moment after so much spending in recent years, without Champions League football to show for it after their poor form this term.

These rivals have been known to do some business from time to time, with players like Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Mason Mount among those to move from Chelsea to United, so perhaps one of these left-backs will end up doing the same.