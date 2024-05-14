Video: Pep Guardiola on Manchester City’s win against Tottenham

Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Stefan Ortega and Manchester City’s second half response as they beat Tottenham to take a step closer to the Premier League title.

It was a high stakes affair with City knowing they had to win at a ground they hadn’t scored a Premier League goal in to keep their destiny in their own hands.

The game was goalless at the break but City came out with intent after the break, and took the lead six minutes into the second half as Erling Haaland tapped home Kevin De Bruyne’s cross.

City survived a huge scare when Heung-Min Son was through on goal but Stefan Ortega who came on for Ederson denied the Spurs captain with a brilliant save.

Haaland made sure of the points when he emphatically dispatched an injury time penalty after Pedro Porro had fouled Jeremy Doku.

After the game Guardiola praised the quality of Ortega and said his team were playing for the “consequences of the result.”

