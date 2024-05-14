Video: “They just deliver” – Micah Richards reacts to Manchester City’s win

Manchester City took a giant step towards becoming the first team to win four Premier League titles in a row by beating Tottenham.

City headed to north London having not scored a Premier League goal in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but ran out 2-0 winners thanks to an Erling Haaland double.

Haaland opened the scoring when he tapped home Kevin De Bruyne’s pass and he then wrapped up the three points from the spot after Pedro Porro fouled Jeremy Doku

City had a huge let off at 1-0 when Heung-Min Son was through on goal but Stefan Ortega in the City goal pulled off a brilliant save.

It now means Pep Guardiola’s men go into the final day knowing if they beat West Ham they will win the title.

Speaking after the game Micah Richards praised City’s ability to deliver in the vital moments.

The mentality Guardiola has instilled into this group is on another level and they just come alive when the pressure is on.

Watch: Richards praises City