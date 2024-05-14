West Ham eyeing Champions League finalist as next manager if Lopetegui deal fails

West Ham United are planning for life without David Moyes.

The Scottish manager is set to leave the Premier League club after a spell of more than four years at the London Stadium.

Moyes had a highly successful time at the east London club but he was still not offered to stay and extend his spell at the club.

The former Everton and Manchester United manager guided the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory, ending their major trophy drought of more than 40-years.

Former Real Madrid and Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly set to replace Moyes at the end of the season.

However, there could be a new twist in the tale as another manager has emerged as a candidate to take over at West Ham.

BILD claims that there are other management candidates being evaluated besides Lopetegui.

According to the report, the Hammers are reportedly considering Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic, who is drawing interest from the Premier League.

The rumours regarding Terzic to West Ham are not unusual since the manager spent time at the Premier League club under manager Slaven Bilic.

Terzic was the assistant manager of the club under Bilic but his career has now taken a huge leap with him taking Dortmund to the Champions League final.

The report has linked Terzic to two other Premier League clubs; Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Both the above mentioned clubs are not looking to change their managers in the near future.

Lopetegui is still the favourite for West Ham job

The only realisitic option for Terzic remains West Ham as Moyes is set to leave the club and there is an opening available.

However, Lopetegui still remains the favourite to become the West Ham boss and the claim from Bild seems over the top.

It is going to be an exciting summer at the London Stadium with many players set to leave the club along with Moyes.