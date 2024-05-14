West Ham consider move for 21-goal striker to lead their attack next season

West Ham United are chasing Braga forward Simon Banza as teams prepare for a battle to get him in the upcoming transfer window.

With this report, the Hammers are now one of the several teams showing interest in the dynamic striker.

He is drawing attention from Italy, where Fiorentina and Roma are trying to get him to join them.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are reportedly “courting” Banza, according to the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Since arriving in Portugal on loan to Braga in 2021, Banza has been on fire.

Having scored an astounding 37 goals in 87 games, he is now looking for a new challenge in his career.

A management change at the club coincides with West Ham’s interest.

There is a good chance that the Hammers will support incoming manager Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui is expecting West Ham to bolster the team because he was dissatisfied with Wolves’ lack of support for him in the transfer market.

Banza is a highly sought-after forward this season, having scored 21 goals in 27 league games.

The 27-year-old striker is reportedly searching for a bigger opportunity and make a major move, according to Calciomercato.

With so many clubs keen to sign him this summer, Braga may have a tough time hanging on to him.

The Hammers are looking to sign a goal scorer to replace Michail Antonio at the club.

West Ham need a goal scorer

The Premier League club have struggled for goals this season and most of the responsibility of scoring goals has been shouldered by Jarrod Bowen.

To support Bowen and take the burden of scoring goals from him, the Hammers are actively in the market looking for a new attacker.

With the departure of David Moyes and the arrival of a new manager, changes can be expected at the London Stadium.

The new manager would bring his philosophy and playing style at the club and to fulfill that, he is going to need players suitable to his football.