Premier League ace reacts to Newcastle contract news on social media

Newcastle United are leading the race for the transfer of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, as per Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive column from earlier today.

The Magpies may be facing competition from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign the former England Under-21 international, but judging by the player’s social media activity, he is surely heading to St James’ Park next.

Newcastle could do with snapping up a proven Premier League defender like Adarabioyo for next season, and it seems the 26-year-old is already hinting that he’ll be on his way to the club.

Perhaps it’s reading a bit much into it, but it’s fair to say that many NUFC fans will be excited by the fact that Adarabioyo has been seen responding “congratulations” to a player at the club who’s just signed a new contract.

Trevan Sanusi has just signed a new deal with Newcastle, and he’s represented by the same agency as Adarabioyo, so that could be why he sent him a message.

Still, Newcastle fans on social media noticed this and are drawing their own conclusions!

Adarabioyo transfer: What we know so far

Discussing Adarabioyo’s future earlier today, Romano said: “As previously reported, Tosin Adarabioyo has decided to leave Fulham as a free agent this summer, and so there’s unsurprisingly a lot of interest and a lot of media speculation about where he could go next.

“Still, my understanding remains that Newcastle remain frontrunners, they are in advanced talks to sign Adarabioyo this summer, and they’re also chasing another defender in Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly. Newcastle want both players and are progressing well with these deals – they are optimistic about making it happen early in the summer.

“Chelsea and Man United are also informed on conditions of the Adarabioyo deal but at the moment, there is still no substantial change in the race to sign the centre-back; until he signs the contract, it’s still open, so let’s see what happens and if there are any surprises, but for the moment Newcastle are leading the race and their interest is the most advanced.”