Video: Amad Diallo shows Man United what they have been missing with beautiful goal

Amad Diallo has put Man United back in front against Newcastle just before the hour mark with a brilliant goal.
The Red Devils took the lead in the match through Kobbie Mainoo and took that 1-0 advantage into the halftime break.
Anthony Gordon levelled the game at 1-1 early in the second half but Erik ten Hag’s men are now back in front courtesy of an Amad Diallo goal.
The winger hit a ball first time when it broke to him at the edge of the Newcastle box and his impressive strike has put United in a great position to claim all three points in this big Premier League game.
The 21-year-old has barely featured for the Manchester club this season and he is now showing what they were missing.
Watch: Amad Diallo restores Man United’s lead with brilliant goal
What a strike ?
Amad Diallo scores his first Premier League goal for Manchester United! ? pic.twitter.com/FNywH96lbZ
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2024
Amad Diallo scores a STUNNER to restore Man United's lead! ? pic.twitter.com/w9NeCwitfM
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 15, 2024