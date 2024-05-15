Video: Amad Diallo shows Man United what they have been missing with beautiful goal

Amad Diallo has put Man United back in front against Newcastle just before the hour mark with a brilliant goal. 

The Red Devils took the lead in the match through Kobbie Mainoo and took that 1-0 advantage into the halftime break.

Anthony Gordon levelled the game at 1-1 early in the second half but Erik ten Hag’s men are now back in front courtesy of an Amad Diallo goal.

The winger hit a ball first time when it broke to him at the edge of the Newcastle box and his impressive strike has put United in a great position to claim all three points in this big Premier League game.

The 21-year-old has barely featured for the Manchester club this season and he is now showing what they were missing.

