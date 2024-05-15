Ange Postecoglou blasts “really fragile foundations” at Spurs following defeat to Manchester City

Ange Postecoglou believes the “foundations are really fragile” at Tottenham following their defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Defeat ended Tottenham’s Champions League hopes and also meant they didn’t do rivals Arsenal a favour in the title race.

Spurs slipped to a 2-0 defeat thanks to a second half double from Erling Haaland, but they missed a glorious chance to level the game when Heung-Min Son was through on goal, but he was denied by Stefan Ortega.

Postecoglou on fragile foundations at Tottenham

Many Spurs fans are pleased they lost, meaning unless City slip up at home to West Ham, Arsenal’s 20 year wait for a Premier League title will go on.

Postecoglou’s side put in a mostly positive performance in their final home game of the season, but when the Australian was asked if he felt the foundations for a winning side were being built he didn’t hold back.