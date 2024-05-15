Ange Postecoglou blasts “really fragile foundations” at Spurs following defeat to Manchester City

Ange Postecoglou believes the “foundations are really fragile” at Tottenham following their defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday night.
Defeat ended Tottenham’s Champions League hopes and also meant they didn’t do rivals Arsenal a favour in the title race.
Spurs slipped to a 2-0 defeat thanks to a second half double from Erling Haaland, but they missed a glorious chance to level the game when Heung-Min Son was through on goal, but he was denied by Stefan Ortega.
Postecoglou on fragile foundations at Tottenham
Many Spurs fans are pleased they lost, meaning unless City slip up at home to West Ham, Arsenal’s 20 year wait for a Premier League title will go on.
Postecoglou’s side put in a mostly positive performance in their final home game of the season, but when the Australian was asked if he felt the foundations for a winning side were being built he didn’t hold back.
“No, I think the last 48 hours have revealed to me the foundations are fairly fragile”, the Spurs boss told reporters.
“That’s what I feel, the last 48 hours has revealed a fair bit to me.
“That’s alright, that just means I’ve got to go back to the drawing board with some things, outside [the club], inside, it’s been an interesting exercise.”
He added: “I probably misread the situation as to what I think is important in our endeavour to becoming a winning team, but that’s ok, that’s why I’m here.”
The 58-year-old declined the chance to explain exactly what he needs to correct moving forward into next season.
There was a weird feel surrounding the game with so many Tottenham fans wanting the their team to lose, and you could see some fans celebrating when City scored.
At one point during the game Postecoglou appeared to lose his cool and confronted a fan from his technical area.
Spurs finish their season with a trip to relegated Sheffield United and it’s clear there’s a lot of work to be done at the club over the summer, but it remains to be seen to what extent Daniel Levy will back his manager.