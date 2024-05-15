Arsenal and Man City on red alert as highly-rated £35m ace edges towards exit

So far in this 2023/24 campaign, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong has shown himself to be one of the standout players in his position across Europe.

The 23-year-old right wing-back has helped his team move to within one game of an unbeaten Bundesliga season, and with the Europa League Final and German Cup Final to come within a week after the end of the domestic campaign, Leverkusen are three matches away from creating something unprecedented and historic.

According to WhoScored, Frimpong has weighed in with 14 goals and seven assists in all competitions.

Jeremie Frimpong edging towards Leverkusen exit

That’s sensational form whichever way you look at it, and it’s no wonder that some of European football’s most storied outfits are circling.

The likes of Man United, Man City, Arsenal and Real Madrid have all been handed encouragement in their potential pursuit of the player too, after BILD (subscription required) noted that Frimpong is edging towards the exit door at Leverkusen.

The outlet suggest that a decision will have to be made before the European Championship, which starts in a month’s time.

Should Frimpong decide to bow out at the top, so to speak, the competition for a player with a release clause of just £35m is likely to be fierce.

It isn’t known whether the player would prefer a move to the Premier League or La Liga, with clubs in either offering something different.

Were Real Madrid to win the Champions League again for example, and given that they’re expected to land Kylian Mbappe to add to their star-studded squad, there would be an obvious appeal in moving to the Spanish top-flight.

However, the chance to play under arguably the best coach of his generation in Pep Guardiola might also be too much to resist.

Whomever ends up signing the player will know exactly what they’re getting and Frimpong will almost certainly improve any squad he joins.