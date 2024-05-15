Arsenal schedule talks with €65million attacker ahead of summer move

Arsenal are involved in a title race with Manchester City and the final day of the season could be crucial for them.

The Gunners host Everton while Man City host West Ham United and if results go their way, they could be crowned the Premier League champions.

Off the pitch, they have identified their transfer targets with manager Mikel Arteta determined to strengthen a number of positions.

Arsenal are linked with a move for a new striker every other week as the club have intentions of signing a new attacker.

The latest name to be linked with the Gunners is RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko.

According to Teamtalk, in the next days, Arsenal and RB Leipzig will discuss a potential transfer for Sesko.

The Gunners have struggled with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah upfront and they both have failed to take their game to the next level this season.

New signing Kai Havertz has been a valuable addition in Arsenal’s attack but they are still aiming to sign a new prolific attacker.

Sesko is one of the best young strikers in Europe at the moment and Arsenal are not the only club monitoring him.

Premier League rivals Chelsea are also keeping an eye on the Slovenian attacker. However, the Blues still have Victor Osimhen in their eyes as their main target.

They consider Sesko as an alternative to the Napoli striker.

In 30 Bundesliga matches this season, Sesko has scored 13 goals and registered two assists for RB Leipzig.

He also scored twice in the Champions League this season for the German outfit.

Considering he is just 20-years-old, he still has a lot to learn but his future looks promising with how he is developing every season.

Arsenal face competition for RB Leipzig attacker

Arsenal have also kept Brentford attacker Ivan Toney as a possible option ahead of the summer transfer window.

In pursuit of Sesko, the Gunners face competition from Italian clubs AC Milan and Napoli.

The striker has a release clause of €65m according to the report and the clubs are meeting to discuss that and the payment terms.