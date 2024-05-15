Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal trio linked with transfers away

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation of three Arsenal players ahead of this summer amid plenty of speculation over their futures.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that there was a chance for Reiss Nelson to leave the Emirates Stadium for the right price, but that neither the player nor the club were desperate to part ways.

Nelson has only been a backup player this season, despite looking decent when he’s been given the chance, and despite signing a new contract when his future was also in some doubt a year ago.

Elsewhere at Arsenal, both Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey have been linked with clubs in the Saudi Pro League, but Romano has played down those rumours for now, as it’s still too early to know for sure how much Saudi teams will spend this summer, or who their priority targets will be.

Romano says Partey was a target for Saudi clubs last summer, but for now it looks like it’s quiet with both him and Jesus.

Arsenal transfer update from today’s Romano column

“Two Arsenal stars have also been linked with Saudi. Firstly, Gabriel Jesus has been mentioned as a target, but at the moment he is not talking to any Saudi clubs,” Romano said.

“There are no proper negotiations ongoing, it’s just about interest. It’s the same for Thomas Partey – he was a target for Saudi last summer, but he’s not in contact with them at the moment.

“Another name to watch at Arsenal is Reiss Nelson. It’s a possibility that he could be leaving the club. There was interest in Nelson last summer but he ended up signing a new contract.

“Still, he will now consider proposals in the summer and Arsenal too; they’re not desperate to part ways, only in case there’s a good proposal in the summer transfer window.”