Xavi says €80m Barcelona star “happy” in Spain amid Man United interest, hints at player staying

Barcelona coach Xavi has addressed the rumours surrounding the future of Ronald Araujo stating that the defender is “happy” in Spain and that he wants the Uruguay star to stay with the Catalan club.

Barca are once again heading into the summer transfer window with serious financial issues, to the extent that they have to await approval before signing Guido Rodriguez on a free transfer, reports Fabrizio Romano.

That may force the Catalan club to sell some of their biggest stars this summer so they can recruit new players and one name that has been linked with a move away is Araujo.

The Uruguay star is a valuable asset for the La Liga giants but the centre-back is a player Xavi doesn’t want to sell ahead of the 2024/ 25 campaign.

The Barcelona boss has now addressed the 25-year-old’s future, stating that he wants Araujo to stay and that the player is “happy” at Barcelona.

“I always talk with Roni and he knows what I think. There are zero doubts on his future on my side,” Xavi said via Fabrizio Romano.

“He knows what I want for his future and he’s happy here.”

Man United interested in signing Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo

One club that has been linked with a move for Araujo in recent months is Man United as the Manchester club are in the market for a centre-back this summer.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported back in January that United and Bayern Munich have a strong interest in the defender and that the Uruguayan will be on their list of targets for the upcoming transfer window.

The transfer package then was around €80m and that should be slightly less during the summer.

The deal will be tricky to do but should a big offer arrive on Barcelona’s doorstep around the €80m mark, the Catalan club are likely to accept it.