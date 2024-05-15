Burnley are believed to be keeping their options open ahead of the 2024/25 season as the Clarets consider parting ways with Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian guided the club back to the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign and created one of the best teams the Championship has ever seen.

This season has been tougher for the Premier League club as Burnley have been relegated back down to England’s second division after just one season in the top flight. Even though this is a bad outcome, the campaign was not a total disaster and had the Clarets started the term better, they may have stayed up given their end-of-season form.

According to TBR Football, Burnley and Kompany are considering parting ways as the former Man City star is believed to be considering his future amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Brighton and Brentford are admirers of the Burnley boss and could make a move should they happen to lose their own managers this summer.

Championship duo in contention to replace Vincent Kompany at Burnley

Should Kompany leave Burnley, he will do so having delivered the Championship trophy and bringing a style of football that entertained the fans at Turf Moor. The Belgian will have overseen 96 matches with the Clarets once this season has concluded and there are two managers being considered to replace the 38-year-old.

According to TBR, Coventry City’s Mark Robins and Birmingham coach Ashley Cole are under consideration should Kompany leave.

A decision will likely be made at the start of the summer as it would give a new manager a full pre-season to prepare for life back in the Championship.