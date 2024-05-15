Video: Casemiro saves Man United with impressive goal-line clearance vs Newcastle

Man United lead Newcastle 1-0 at halftime in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford but it could have been 1-1 if it wasn’t for Casemiro.

The Manchester club took the lead in the match with 31 minutes on the clock through Kobbie Mainoo and have just edged the half.

However, Newcastle have had chances and the closest they came to scoring was through a Dan Burn header but that was impressively cleared off of the line by Casemiro.

The Brazilian has come under much criticism lately but saved Man United this time.

