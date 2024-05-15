Real Betis wonderkid Assane Diao is reportedly wanted by West Ham United, who are joined by the likes of Everton and Bournemouth in making offers to the player’s entourage.

According to reports in Spain, Diao and his family are listening to proposals from clubs in the Premier League, with the Hammers among the 18-year-old’s main admirers.

West Ham will be under new management next season with Julen Lopetegui expected to come in and replace David Moyes, and it may be that the Spanish tactician is eyeing up a raid on La Liga.

Diao is undoubtedly one of the top young players in Spain’s top flight, and it seems Betis are at risk of losing him now as interest in the player grows.

West Ham will surely have a busy summer after an inconsistent campaign in which they’ve struggled since the departure of star player Declan Rice, who left to join Arsenal last summer.

Diao is a skilful and pacey winger who could give WHUFC something a bit different in attack, as well as providing the east Londoners with an option for the present and future.