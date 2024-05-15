Video: Erik ten Hag drags Bruno Fernandes away from Sky Sports interview

Man United were 3-2 winners over Newcastle United at Old Trafford to keep their European hopes alive and there was a funny situation after the match as Erik ten Hag needed to pull Bruno Fernandes away from an interview.

The Newcastle clash was the Manchester club’s last game at Old Trafford for the season and traditionally the manager will address the Man United fans after the match.

Ten Hag and the United squad were all gathered in the centre circle waiting for the the Dutch coach to address the Old Tarfford faithful but their captain Bruno Fernandes was missing.

The Portuguese star was doing an interview with Sky Sports after the full-time whistle and it was interrupted as Ten Hag came and dragged the midfielder to the centre circle.

Watch: Erik ten Hag drags Bruno Fernandes away from Sky Sports interview