AC Milan and Sevilla are among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Fabio Silva, who has been given a £20million price tag for this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at Rangers this season, and although the Scottish Premiership club would like to sign him permanently, sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the player would prefer a new challenge elsewhere.

It seems unlikely that Wolves will find room for Silva next season, and the club are understood to have made the player available on the market this summer, with Milan among the biggest names prepared to take a gamble on the Portugal Under-21 international.

The Rossoneri are also looking at Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee as one of their top targets, but Silva could perhaps be an alternative, while Bologna themselves are also alongside Sevilla and Real Betis as eyeing Silva.

Silva transfer: Where will Wolves misfit end up next?

Wolves will mostly want to avoid selling their star players this summer, with plenty of transfer interest in the likes of Pedro Neto emerging in recent months, so the sale of someone like Silva for £20m could be useful for Financial Fair Play reasons.

We’ve seen Premier League teams Everton and Nottingham Forest handed penalties and points deductions this season, so Wolves will no doubt be among those now being extra careful to avoid something similar happening to them.

Still, if they can balance the books by offloading someone like Silva rather than a big name like Neto, that would be ideal, so this seems like one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

Silva has had a decent season on loan at Rangers and has clearly done enough to impress the Glasgow outfit, even if he’s not entirely sold on staying there.