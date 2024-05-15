Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Man United links with Premier League manager

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the manager situation at Manchester United as they’ve been linked with yet another candidate in the form of Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

The Danish tactician has done an impressive job during his time in charge of Brentford, and it’s led to him being linked with some bigger jobs in recent times, with Man Utd the latest, as per a report yesterday from the Telegraph.

The Red Devils could probably do with changing manager this summer after a poor season under Erik ten Hag, but Romano insists nothing has been decided just yet, with some big fixtures still to come for the current manager.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside about Ten Hag’s future and the links with Frank, Romano played down the stories and suggested we still had a bit more waiting to do before any real clarity on the manager position at Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Thomas Frank to Man United? Romano says no decision on Ten Hag yet

“We’re hearing more speculation about the Manchester United job, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank the latest name to be linked as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag,” Romano said.

“Still, as I always repeat about Manchester United – no decision has been made about Ten Hag’s position and we have to wait for that in order to understand what they will do with the new manager. There are many links but nothing will be concrete until they decide on Ten Hag.

“I like Frank and he’s done an impressive job at Brentford, but it’s too early at the moment to be talking about him or anyone else as a candidate for United. Let’s see how Ten Hag ends the season, with two more league matches and the FA Cup final still to come.”