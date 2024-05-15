Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has moved on from his argument with Mohamed Salah as the German manager now sees the funny side of it.

Reds boss Klopp is prepared to end his Liverpool tenure this coming weekend with a home match against Wolves.

The match will be a dead rubber for the Merseyside club as they are not involved in the title race with Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, the Reds will have an emotional connection to the match as they say goodbye to the man they all fell in love with since his arrival in 2015.

In an interview with The Anfield Wrap, Klopp recalled the best moments of his Liverpool career and how he was shown a video message from his players at Anfield, current and former.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund manager said:

“Another channel showed me things my former [and some current] players said about me. Millie [James Milner], Adam [Lallana], Trent, Virg [Van Dijk], Mo – before West Ham, probably! – very, very positive.”

Salah and Klopp got into an argument before the Egyptian came on against West Ham United.

The two key Liverpool figures, who have shared a close relationship during their time at the club together, were seen arguing with each other.

Salah had to be stopped by teammate Darwin Nunez before it could have become more serious.

It seems that the feud is now resolved between the two as Klopp sees the funny side of it.

Liverpool manager made Salah a world class player

Under the leadership of Klopp, Salah played the best football of his career and turned into one of the greatest players of the Premier League.

They both contributed greatly to Liverpool’s Premier League title and Champions League title wins.

Salah would be hoping to give his manager the perfect send off by winning the final match of the season against Wolves.