Video: Kieran Trippier error allows Kobbie Mainoo to give Man United lead

Man United have taken the lead in their huge Premier League match with Newcastle courtesy of a goal from 19-year-old Kobbie Mainoo. 

The Manchester club need to beat the Magpies to keep their European hopes alive and have been the better of the two teams so far in the first half.

United took the lead just after the half-hour mark as Kieran Trippier failed to move out with the Newcastle defence and as a result, kept Mainoo on side who made it 1-0 to the home side.

Watch: Kobbie Mainoo gives Man United the lead against Newcastle

Pictures from Sky Sports, beIN Sports and NBC Sports.

