Kylian Mbappe dropped from PSG squad to face Nice

With two games left of their Ligue Un season, it appears that Paris Saint-Germain talisman, Kylian Mbappe, might well have played his last French top-flight match.

Wednesday night sees Nice host PSG in both of their penultimate matches of the 2023/24 season.

For Mbappe, that match and the final game of the campaign away at Metz, would have given the striker the chance to extend his scoring record this season.

His 27 goals and seven assists in 29 games played (per BBC Sport) is a sensational record, though he might well have hit 30 for the season had he not been dropped by Luis Enrique.

Luis Enrique has dropped Kylian Mbappe

According to Football Transfers, there’s a good reason for leaving Mbappe behind, and that’s because he is nursing a slight hamstring strain.

Given that PSG are also in the French Cup Final, it’s believed the club are saving him for that, given that they’ve already sewn up the Ligue Un title.

Were they to make it another domestic double with victory over Lyon, it would end Mbappe’s association with the Parisian giants in the best possible manner.

He has become their record goalscorer in the time that he’s been at the club, winning multiple trophies and awards, both collective and individual, during his time there.

Adding one more to the collection will certainly be the aim, though Lyon are likely to be doing their upmost to spoil Mbappe’s leaving party.

The worst kept secret in football is that he is set to sign for Spanish top-flight outfit, Real Madrid, and it wouldn’t be beyond the realms of possibility that Florentino Perez has asked that his new galactico signing be wrapped in cotton wool for the remaining few matches of the season.