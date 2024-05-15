West Ham in pole position to sign Burnley fan favourite ahead of Everton

Burnley FC Everton FC
Posted by

West Ham United are reportedly in pole position to seal the transfer of Burnley favourite Jacob Bruun Larsen this summer.

The 25-year-old Danish winger is currently on loan at Turf Moor, and he’s done well for the club since his arrival from Hoffenheim.

It now seems there is plenty of interest in keeping Larsen in the Premier League, with West Ham and Everton among his suitors.

However, Burnley are also keen to keep Larsen permanently, though it remains to be seen how likely that is for them after their relegation to the Championship was recently confirmed.

Larsen will surely know he’s good enough to be playing at the top level, so may hold out for the likes of West Ham or Everton instead.

More Stories / Latest News
29-year-old Chelsea star considering leaving the club for regular playing time
Premier League ace reacts to Newcastle contract news on social media
Leeds want to get rid of Marsch signing in first week of transfer window

The Hammers’ interest in Larsen reportedly stems from Julen Lopetegui, according to reports, with the Spanish tactician set to replace David Moyes at the end of this current campaign.

WHUFC would do well to give Lopetegui an improved squad to work with after so many inconsistent performances this term.

More Stories Jacob Bruun Larsen Julen Lopetegui

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.