Leeds want to get rid of Marsch signing in first week of transfer window

The Jesse Marsch era at Leeds United has long since been over, but the vestiges of his reign linger on.

As the all whites look to secure themselves a place back in the Premier League via the Play-Offs, Daniel Farke and the board are already poring over the transfer possibilities that are available.

It’s clear that there will be different budgets available should they find themselves in the English top-flight as opposed to the second tier, though it appears one player is going to be sold regardless.

According to Football Insider sources, Brenden Aaronson, who has been on loan at Union Berlin, will be sold for around the £12m mark.

Brenden Aaronson to be sold by Leeds

The outlet go on to suggest that the player has no future at Elland Road, and his paltry two goals and one assist in 37 appearances for the German outfit could see him looking for further employment come the summer.

Getting Aaronson off the books is likely to be the first of many transfers done by Leeds this summer, as they look to address their Financial Fair Play concerns.