Leicester ace disappointed at how he’s been treated

It’s been a wonderful season for Leicester City who, despite some wobbles towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign, still managed to claim the Championship title.

The Foxes spent just the one season in the division that many tend to refer to as the hardest to get out of, and next season they’ll once again be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

One player that won’t be doing that is young Shane Flynn, who has decided to leave the club after seven years.

Shane Flynn disappointed by Leicester’s lack of care

Now 22 years of age and having struggled with injury for a while now, Flynn is going to seek his fortune elsewhere.

Writing a post on X (formerly Twitter), it would appear that he hasn’t really enjoyed his time with the club either.

‘After seven years at Leicester City, my time at the club has come to an end,’ he wrote.

‘I’ve had some great highs and made memories that will last me a lifetime, but unfortunately had too many lows along the way. I joined at 15 and leave at 22 with many life lessons learned and experiences that have shaped me into who I am today.

‘In truth, I’m disappointed with the treatment and lack of support from the club that I received during the final year-and-a-half in what was an incredibly tough time with injury, but I’m looking forward to the future and getting back to enjoying my football again.

‘Thank you to everyone who did support me through the tough times. Your support will be forever appreciated! Onwards and upwards!’

Flynn’s words show what the other side of football is often about, the side that the match-going public rarely see.

What’s forgotten is that footballers are human beings too, and want to be treated as such.