Chelsea make verbal approach for transfer of wonderkid who’s also been scouted by Liverpool

Chelsea have reportedly made a verbal approach for the potential transfer of Sport Recife wonderkid Pedro Lima, who has also previously been linked with other top clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 17-year-old full-back looks like one of the next big things coming out of South American football, having been described as the heir to Cafu whilst also being linked with Chelsea by ESPN Brasil.

Previously, Liverpool were also mentioned as having scouted Lima in a report from Globo Esporte, so it seems we could soon witness a major battle for this talented young defender’s signature.

Chelsea have done well to raid the South American market in recent times, snapping up Ecuador wonderkid Kendry Paez for a future deal, while they’re now also working on signing Palmeiras forward Estevao Willian, according to Fabrizio Romano on X.

Lima transfer: Can Chelsea see off competition for wonderkid’s signature?

Chelsea could now try striking a similar deal with Lima, as ESPN Brasil suggest an official bid could come soon after first making a verbal approach for the player.

Of course, we’ll have to see what CFC can come up with and if it persuades his club to let him go, but one imagines the west London giants will have the finances to put together a package that would be too good to turn down.

Lima will surely look at Chelsea’s long-term project and fancy himself to get the chance to play, while the report also mentions he could first be loaned to Strasbourg to aid his development.

It’s less clear if there is the same kind of structure in place at a club like Liverpool to help this top talent fulfil his potential, though it’s certainly the case that the Reds have been ready to hand opportunities to relatively inexperienced prospects in recent times.