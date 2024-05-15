Pep Lijnders has been named Red Bull Salzburg’s new head coach as he prepares to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

After returning to Liverpool in 2018, the Dutchman has been Jurgen Klopp’s right-hand man, helping the team win seven major titles, including the Premier League and Champions League.

Salzburg fired former manager Gerhard Struber last month.

The Austrian club are now second in the league and may win a 12th straight championship on Sunday.

Lijnders has agreed to a three-year deal with the Austrian team, and Vitor Matos—who is Liverpool’s elite development coach at the moment—will be his No. 2.

Lijnders is happy to have found a new position in the Austrian Bundesliga.

He had previously said that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of this season, following Klopp out of the club.

OFFICIAL: Pepijn Lijnders will take over as our manager next season! The 41-year-old Dutchman will join us from @LFC on a three year-contract. Welcome to Salzburg, Pep! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/gdXNitWJg9 — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) May 15, 2024

“I am very proud to become the new head coach of FC Red Bull Salzburg,” said Lijnders in an official statement from RB Salzburg.

“This is a real privilege for me. After PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto and Liverpool, I am now moving to another exceptional club with a really good structure and a particular focus on youth development.

“I want to develop a mentality with the team that places a lot of emphasis on attacking style of play and where passion and hunger for success are the basis of everything.

“Together with my assistant coach Vitor Matos and the entire support team, we will do our best to help the club continue to grow in an ever-changing football world.”

This will mark the end of an era for the Reds, who are about to lose their management and some of the players.

Along with Klopp and Lijnders, players like Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Adrian are also expected to leave the club.

Liverpool have plans in place for new management

Incoming manager Arne Slot is getting ready to takeover at Anfield and he is likely to be accompanied by his assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

Liverpool prepare for the farewell of their manager and assistant manager as they host Wolves at Anfield in their final match of the season.

The Merseyside club is only 90 minutes away from marking the end of an era and a start of a new one.