Liverpool goalkeeper confirms summer exit with La Liga move in his plans

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has declared his intention to leave Anfield this summer.

Adrian becomes the first player to announce his exit from the club following the impending departure of manager Jurgen Klopp.

After five years of service, Adrian, 37, will see his contract expire next month, and he anticipates leaving the Reds.

The Spaniard only made two appearances in the previous three seasons and dropped to third position in the rankings after joining Klopp’s team on a free transfer from West Ham.

After filling in for the injured Alisson for a short while in his debut season at Anfield, the Spaniard became a cult hero.

He also saved the day in the penalty shootout that saw the Reds defeat Chelsea to win the UEFA Super Cup in 2019.

However, since the 2022 Community Shield, the 37-year-old has not participated in a competitive game; instead, Caoimhin Kelleher has taken his place as the backup goalkeeper.

Speaking to Mucho Deporte, Adrian stated: “I would like to return to La Liga after 11 seasons in the Premier League. It would be the end of a cycle.

“I’m still ready to compete. I feel very good, despite being 37. You know that goalkeepers, if you take good care of yourself, if you haven’t had any serious injuries lately and you’re fine, the daily training gives you that intensity that makes you compete.

“I haven’t sat down with Liverpool yet. I don’t rule out that we could have a pending conversation, but it is true that we will be looking out of the corner of our eye to see what happens in La Liga.”

Adrian is likely to join a number of players who are set to leave the Merseyside club at the end of the season.

More Liverpool players are set to leave

Defender Joel Matip, who is also out of contract in the summer, is set to leave the club.

The centre-back has missed most of the season with an injury and his time at Anfield is about to end.

Along with him, midfielder Thiago Alcantara is also heading out of the door with his deal expiring.

The Spaniard’s time at the club has been affected with injuries and he is expected to leave for a new challenge elsewhere.