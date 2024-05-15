Liverpool offered highly-rated midfield ace for bargain £13m

There are just six weeks to wait until the summer transfer window opens for business, and Arne Slot could well make a bargain signing his first capture for Liverpool.

The Dutchman has still not been officially unveiled as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, but all documents are believed to have been agreed and we can expect that the only reason any announcement has been delayed is because the German is still at the club.

It will certainly be an important summer for the Reds in the transfer market.

Some players that have been loyal to Klopp may feel that the time is now right for them also to move on.

Others that perhaps haven’t played quite as much as they might like, could feel that they now have a genuine chance to impress and cement a place in the starting XI.

Not to mention that there will be players that will be signed for key positions.

Liverpool offered Khephren Thuram

One player that the Reds have previously been linked with is Nice’s highly-rated midfield ace, Khephren Thuram.

The Merseyside outfit passed up the chance to sign the 23-year-old a year ago, perhaps because of his transfer fee.

However, as Nice Matin note, the player will now be made available for a bargain £13m this summer because he only has 12 months left on his contract.

Given how well he’s done in his time at the French outfit, and his projection over the next few seasons, that’s surely a deal that Liverpool can’t afford to turn down. Particularly if Slot wants to shake up certain areas of his squad.

The one thing that the new regime should bear in mind is that they don’t necessarily need to be the new broom sweeping clean.

A tweak here and there might be expected, but wholesale changes in order to make a statement surely won’t be the right way to go.