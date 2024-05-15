Manchester City have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong as they prepare for summer transfer window business.

The former Man City defender has been in fine form for Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side and helped the Bundesliga outfit to win the league this season.

According to HITC, the Premier League leaders Man City are hopeful of beating Manchester United, Arsenal and Aston Villa in the race to sign the right-sided full-back.

Frimpong left the Premier League club back in 2019 for first team opportunities elsewhere and his development into one of the best players in the world in his position has caught the attention of Pep Guardiola.

The Dutch international has helped his team win the league title unbeaten. Bayer Leverkusen are yet to lose a match this season not just in the league but also in the cup and Europa League.

As per the report, the former Man City player has a release clause of £34 million, which would not be a problem for the Premier League outfit.

This season, Frimpong has been one of Leverkusen’s numerous notable performers.

The full-back has nine goals and seven assists in the league this season, showing how valuable he has been in contributing to the attack.

Man United have shown interest in the former Man City player as they aim to strengthen their squad and address key issues concerning the team.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka facing an uncertain future at the club and Diogo Dalot needing competition for his place, Man United’s interest in the full-back makes complete sense.

Since joining the club, Erik ten Hag has wanted an attacking full-back at Old Trafford and his wish could finally come true after two seasons.

Frimpong would fit like a glove at Man City

He would be the ideal replacement of Kyle Walker at Man City, who is coming to the end of his career.

However, Man City face competition from Premier League rivals Man United, Arsenal and Aston Villa.

The Sky Blues have the edge of providing him Champions League football unlike their city rivals Man United.

Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in the player, who they see as Dani Carvajal’s ideal replacement in the right-back position.

Frimpong’s pace and quality in the final third has impressed clubs across Europe and they see him as an ideal modern day full-back who contributes on both ends of the pitch.