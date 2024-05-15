Man United contact former coach as they look for Erik ten Hag’s replacement

According to latest reports, Manchester United have made contact with Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna’s representatives.

The Red Devils are looking for a new manager in the summer after Erik ten Hag’s disastrous season at the club.

The club have made initial contact with McKenna after his impressive spell at Championship club Ipswich.

McKenna has guided the team to the Premier League after back to back promotions.

According to Foot Mercato, talks have started between McKenna’s agent and club chiefs as Ten Hag’s job is unsafe at the club.

The Red Devils have suffered in the Premier League and the Champions League this season, crashing out of the group stage in the latter.

Man United’s form has been inconsistent throughout the season and their position in the Premier League standings is a proof of that.

The club is expected to take a decision on the future of the current manager after the FA Cup final against Manchester City this month.

A lot of names have been linked to taking over at Old Trafford, including McKenna, as Ten Hag’s future becomes more and more unclear.

Gareth Southgate, the England manager, is reportedly a candidate as well.

Working under Ralf Rangnick, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Jose Mourinho, McKenna relished his tenure in the North West.

The Ipswich boss left only to pursue a career in management and to take up a senior role.

Ten Hag is coming to the end of his time at Man United

In order to accept his first management post at Portman Road, McKenna left his job as Man United’s first-team coach.

It remains to be seen what the Old Trafford hierarchy decides but it feels like that Ten Hag is on his way out of the club.

The former Ajax manager showed promising signs in his debut season at the club but in his second season, he has failed to stamp his authority and struggled a lot.