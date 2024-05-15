Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has named the best defenders in the Premier League at the moment.

The former defender, named the Premier League Player of the season twice during his Man United days, is considered one of the best defenders of the modern era.

His partnership with Rio Ferdinand contributed to many trophies for the Red Devils under the leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Vidic was well-known for his no nonsense approach and his fierce attitude towards defending.

He was the kind of player who would run through a wall for his team, if it meant saving a goal.

The former Serbian international has named the best defenders in the Premier League right now.

“I like talking about the young ones. Micky van de Ven. He’s fast, strong and good in the air, and has capabilities to really improve. The two from Arsenal [William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães are doing well. Watching them, I feel they like defending and want the clean sheet. I like the mentality they show,” he told The Times.

“And they are a partnership. That is important. Arsenal, this season, have not been conceding many goals and the situation when they went to City and didn’t concede — that was a statement of Arsenal as a team. That they want to win the trophy.”

Van Dijk has been in fine form for the Reds this season and under difficult circumstances, he has managed to perform at a very high level.

Injuries to his defensive partners have not helped his cause but he has still managed to bring his best game whenever he has played for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Man United legend snubbed Van Dijk

While Vidic’s verdict about the other defenders seems fair, he is harsh to snub the Liverpool centre-back.

The 32-year-old Dutch international, who is about to enter the last year of his contract at the club, still has a long career left at the top level.

It would not be wrong to say that the former Southampton defender has cemented his place among the best defenders in Premier League history.