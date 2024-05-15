Man United vs Newcastle confirmed team news: Bruno Fernandes returns

Man United host Newcastle at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as Erik ten Hag’s team look to keep their European hopes alive.

The Manchester club arrive into the clash in eighth position in the Premier League standings, three points from Chelsea in the Europa Conference League spot and also three away from Newcastle in the final Europa League place.

Both clubs have a significant goal-difference advantage over Man United, which means the Red Devils need to earn all three points over the Magpies if they are to play in Europe next season.

Ten Hag’s team arrive into the match in terrible form and were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal last time out.

The Dutch coach has made one change from that defeat to the Gunners with Rasmus Hojlund being replaced by the returning Bruno Fernandes.

Man United confirmed starting 11

Our final Old Trafford XI of 2023/24 ?#MUFC || #MUNNEW — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 15, 2024

As for Newcastle, Eddie Howe’s team have been in the opposite form during the season’s backend, which has given them a strong chance to qualify for the Europa League next season.

Should the Magpies win their last two games of the campaign, they will feature in the competition throughout the 2024/25 season. This is important for bringing in money and players, which will help Newcastle to continue growing.

Newcastle defeated Man United 1-0 in the reverse fixture back in December and will be confident of getting a result at Old Trafford.

Howe’s team drew 1-1 with Brighton last weekend and the Magpies boss has also made one change from his team that started against the Seagulls with Tino Livramento coming out for Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle confirmed starting 11