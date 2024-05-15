Video: Marcus Rashford reacts to heckling Man United fan before Newcastle clash

Marcus Rashford was involved in a minor incident with a Man United fan ahead of the Manchester club’s clash with Newcastle on Wednesday night.

Footage has emerged of the England star receiving abuse from a so-called Man United fan during his warm-up for the Newcastle match and the 26-year-old seems to have reacted to whatever was said.

The clip shows Christian Eriksen ushering Rashford away from the stands and the winger did not look happy.

The Man United star has not been having a good season at Old Trafford but that doesn’t warrant any fan giving the 26-year-old any sort of abuse.

Watch: Marcus Rashford reacts to Man United fan ahead of Newcastle match

Marcus Rashford reacts to an individual who was saying something to him in the stands… pic.twitter.com/pYbhckedsi — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) May 15, 2024