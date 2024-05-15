New MLS start-up launch audacious swoop for Man City legend whose contract ends in 2025

The only possible reason for wanting to leave Man City at the moment is that you believe you’ve achieved all you can there as a player, and you’re looking for a new adventure.

Under Pep Guardiola, the club have been transformed, winning their first ever Champions League title, and, should they win the Premier League again this forthcoming weekend, it will be the first time in English football history that the title has been won by the same team on four consecutive occasions.

San Diego FC ready to swoop for Man City’s De Bruyne

Not only that, it would mean City have won the title for a mind-boggling six out of the last seven years. On the only occasion in that run that they didn’t win it (2019/20), they finished a distant second to Liverpool despite scoring 102 goals.

One of the best players under Guardiola, who could be said to be the one man that brings everything together, is brilliant Belgian midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne.

The ace is getting no younger at 32 years of age and, with a contract that runs out in 2025, the club could be ready to accept that his future lies elsewhere.

According to HITC, a new MLS franchise, San Diego FC, will begin playing next year, and they’re willing to make an audacious attempt to sign De Bruyne.

The outlet note that the club are heavily backed financially after an expansion fee of half a billion dollars was paid in order to ensure the club would be accepted into the league.

That will give them the muscle that they need in the marketplace to be able to make a genuine bid for De Bruyne.

Whether the Belgian would consider following the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets et al isn’t clear at the moment, but if there are no offers forthcoming from the top European leagues, MLS may represent a better choice than the Saudi Pro League.