“More interest in stopping Arsenal winning the title” – Jamie Redknapp twists the knife on Tottenham

Former Tottenham Hotspur ace, Jamie Redknapp, really laid into his old club after they succumbed to Pep Guardiola’s Man City on Tuesday night.

A win for the Lilywhites would not only have strengthened their claims for a Champions League place next season, but would’ve seriously dented City’s hopes of retaining their Premier League crown for an unprecedented fourth consecutive season.

Redknapp’s contention that the club appeared more concerned with stopping Arsenal winning the title, as well as having a superb ground but not the standard of players needed to win trophies, will have really hit home.

"The fans deserve better" ? Jamie Redknapp has his say on Tottenham Hotspur ? pic.twitter.com/CawfJOYQ8Q — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 14, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports