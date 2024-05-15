“More interest in stopping Arsenal winning the title” – Jamie Redknapp twists the knife on Tottenham

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Former Tottenham Hotspur ace, Jamie Redknapp, really laid into his old club after they succumbed to Pep Guardiola’s Man City on Tuesday night.

A win for the Lilywhites would not only have strengthened their claims for a Champions League place next season, but would’ve seriously dented City’s hopes of retaining their Premier League crown for an unprecedented fourth consecutive season.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: “That’s the charge sheet” – Richard Keys explores Man City’s unbelievable failings
Arsenal and Man City on red alert as highly-rated £35m ace edges towards exit
Man United contact former coach as they look for Erik ten Hag’s replacement

Redknapp’s contention that the club appeared more concerned with stopping Arsenal winning the title, as well as having a superb ground but not the standard of players needed to win trophies, will have really hit home.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories daniel levy Harry Kane Jamie Redknapp

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. “The fans deserve better”,

    Not sure what Rednapp means, most of the fans got what they wanted last night. Perhaps what he really meant was “The team deserves better”?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.