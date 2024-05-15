Video: Incredible cross from Newcastle star leads to Anthony Gordon goal

Newcastle have levelled their match with Man United at Old Trafford as Anthony Gordon finished off a brilliant cross from Jacob Murphy.

The Magpies fell behind in the match after 31 minutes when Kobbie Mainoo found space in the Newcastle box before producing a brilliant finish.

Eddie Howe’s team came close when Dan Burn had a header cleared off the line by Casemiro but the Tyneside club have now found their goal.

Jacob Murphy produced a brilliant cross into the United box and that made life easy for Gordon to finish and make it 1-1.

Watch: Anthony Gordon draws Newcastle level against Man United

