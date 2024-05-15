Chelsea transfer target wants to be the next Drogba, but Blues only willing to pay €100m

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly keen on a transfer to Chelsea to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Didier Drogba.

However, the Blues may be reluctant to pay big for the transfer of Osimhen, with La Repubblica reporting that they might not be keen to go over €100m for the Nigeria international.

Chelsea surely need to make a big signing up front this summer after a disappointing season in which they could still miss out on European football, with the jury still out on young Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson’s recent form has improved, so it may be that Chelsea’s faith in the youngster is starting to pay off, but many fans will surely still feel a more proven player like Osimhen is also needed.

Still, it’s not yet clear if Chelsea will meet Napoli’s demands, according to La Repubblica.

Osimhen transfer: Will Chelsea pay up for Napoli’s star player?

The report suggests CFC could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for Osimhen, but it’s also not clear if that line might be being put out by Napoli to increase pressure on the west London giants to up their offer.

Napoli obviously won’t want to lose an asset like Osimhen for below market value, so it will be interesting to see how this develops in the weeks and months ahead, and if Chelsea decide it’s worth meeting the Serie A giants’ demands on this.

Judging by what Jonathan Johnson told CaughtOffside recently, however, it may be that Osimhen is no longer a top target for PSG, who have other options up front and other positions that need addressing this summer.

“When you look at what PSG already have in attack, not only with Ramos as the focal point but also with Randal Kolo Muani as an option at central striker, plus Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Marco Asensio out wide, I don’t think that a new number 9 like Osimhen solves the issue of replacing Mbappe,” Johnson said.