Premier League rivals emerge as favourites to sign decorated Man United ace

The end of the 2023/24 season can’t come soon enough for Man United.

Although there’s still the potential to win the FA Cup against Man City, the Red Devils have been wading through treacle for the most part of the campaign it seems.

Erik ten Hag’s position as manager of the club is likely to be one of many items on the agenda after the cup final, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board get to grips with the transfer market and what that means for the club.

One player that’s already known to be leaving this summer is decorated defender, Raphael Varane.

?? BREAKING: Raphael Varane will leave Man United as free agent at the end of current season. Decision confirmed, as revealed in January. ?? Varane will be available on the market as his contract won’t be extended. pic.twitter.com/lycNEcWfwU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2024

The French World Cup winner and multiple Champions League winner is still only 31 years of age, and though he hasn’t often covered himself in glory at United, in the right team it’s worth pondering on just what he could bring to the table.

Chelsea in for Man United’s Raphael Varane

According to Fichajes, Premier League rivals, Chelsea, are one of the favourites to land the player, given that they’re looking for an experienced head to replace the outgoing Thiago Silva.

Though his salary will likely be at the higher end – he’s earned £340,000 per week at United, per Capology – the lack of a transfer fee means that such a deal could be seen as a bargain for the Blues.

They do face competition for his services, however.

Fichajes also note that Italian giants, Juventus, are looking to the centre-back to give them some much needed solidity, whilst Saudi Pro League side, Al Nassr, would consider him a perfect partner to Aymeric Laporte.

Were he to sign for the latter, he would be reunited with former team-mate, Cristiano Ronaldo, and there’s some certainty to his wages not being a problem for the Saudi side.

It wouldn’t even be a surprise to see an uplift on them if that’s what it took to persuade the player to bid goodbye to his European dream.