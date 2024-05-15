Video: Rasmus Hojlund produces clinical finish two minutes after coming on

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Man United look to have sealed all three points in their big match with Newcastle at Old Trafford thanks to a Rasmus Hojlund goal, which keeps their European football hopes alive

Kobbie Mainoo opened the scoring in the match for the Manchester club before they were pegged back by an Anthony Gordon strike early in the second half.

Amad Diallo restored the home side’s lead and now Rasmus Hojlund has secured all three points with a lethal finish.

The Danish striker was only on the pitch for two minutes and has made the perfect impact for Erik ten Hag.

Watch: Rasmus Hojlund produces lethal strike to give Man United all three points

