Video: Rasmus Hojlund produces clinical finish two minutes after coming on

Man United look to have sealed all three points in their big match with Newcastle at Old Trafford thanks to a Rasmus Hojlund goal, which keeps their European football hopes alive
Kobbie Mainoo opened the scoring in the match for the Manchester club before they were pegged back by an Anthony Gordon strike early in the second half.
Amad Diallo restored the home side’s lead and now Rasmus Hojlund has secured all three points with a lethal finish.
The Danish striker was only on the pitch for two minutes and has made the perfect impact for Erik ten Hag.
Watch: Rasmus Hojlund produces lethal strike to give Man United all three points
Rasmus Hojlund responds from the bench with a goal! ? pic.twitter.com/JYRL0Jsyy2
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2024
Rasmus Hojlund scores minutes after coming off the bench as Man United pull away from Newcastle! pic.twitter.com/SxQ8bwoH3t
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 15, 2024